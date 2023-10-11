Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 5,401 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,747 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,401 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $18,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,705.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,705.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,437. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $1.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.36. 1,025,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,693,479. The firm has a market cap of $98.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $74.33 and a 52-week high of $92.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.25.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 101.85%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

