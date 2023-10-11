Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 6,921 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 6,921 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises 1.1% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $54,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 105,490.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $136,394,686,000 after purchasing an additional 456,638,560 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after buying an additional 19,217,818 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $2,341,360,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $212,564,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.67.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $250.83. The stock had a trading volume of 201,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569,041. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $234.46 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35. The company has a market cap of $182.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $276.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.73.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,916,994. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

