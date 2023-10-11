Financial Survey: Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) & CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY)

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Free Report) and CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Augmedix and CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Augmedix alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Augmedix 0 0 3 0 3.00 CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA 1 2 1 0 2.00

Augmedix presently has a consensus price target of $6.83, suggesting a potential upside of 28.93%. Given Augmedix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Augmedix is more favorable than CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Augmedix $37.02 million 5.84 -$24.45 million ($0.56) -9.46 CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Augmedix and CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Augmedix.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.6% of Augmedix shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Augmedix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Augmedix and CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Augmedix -57.70% -980.09% -57.85% CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Augmedix beats CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Augmedix

(Get Free Report)

Augmedix, Inc. provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Notes that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, a self-service mobile software application. The company enables clinicians to access its applications through mobile devices, such as smartphones or Google Glass. It serves health systems and specialty groups. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

(Get Free Report)

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment develop and sell practice management software for registered physicians, medical care centers, and physician networks; and offers supplementary internet and intranet solutions. Its Pharmacy Information Systems segment develop and sell administrative and billing related software applications, which includes procuring and shipping, managing and controlling inventory, planning, performing, and monitoring retail activities for pharmacies. Hospital Information Systems segment develop and sells of clinical and administrative solutions for inpatient sector; healthcare services to acute care hospitals, rehabilitation centers, welfare institutions, multi-location hospital networks, healthcare regions, regional care organizations, medical laboratories, and radiologists. The Consumer & Health Management Information Systems segment provides software interfaces for data exchange, portals for retrieving data from the German outpatient healthcare market, medical decision support tools, medication and treatment databases for healthcare service providers, solutions for the insurance industry, and digital healthcare applications, consumer portals, and mobile apps; and operates telematics infrastructure business, which offers secure links, as well as security solutions for service providers. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Koblenz, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Augmedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augmedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.