First Heartland Consultants Inc. Cuts Stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 17.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mplx by 104,751.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,772,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,291,317,000 after acquiring an additional 69,705,594 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mplx by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,674,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $678,950,000 after acquiring an additional 394,336 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Mplx by 6.5% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,474,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $429,736,000 after acquiring an additional 756,787 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Mplx by 6.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,632,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $194,049,000 after acquiring an additional 344,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Mplx by 6.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,266,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $174,758,000 after acquiring an additional 319,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Mplx in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.78.

Mplx Stock Performance

Shares of MPLX stock opened at $35.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.76. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $30.30 and a one year high of $35.93. The firm has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.38.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Mplx had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.28%.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Further Reading

