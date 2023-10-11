First Heartland Consultants Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. reduced its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,538 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter worth $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter worth $33,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 125.4% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Shopify from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Shopify from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. CIBC set a $75.00 price objective on Shopify and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.37.

Shopify Stock Performance

SHOP stock opened at $55.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.63 billion, a PE ratio of -34.86 and a beta of 2.08. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $71.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.93.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.13% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

