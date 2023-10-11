First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $307,000 Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. decreased its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 129,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,769,000 after acquiring an additional 8,648 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 1,962.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 17,409 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 5,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. TheStreet lowered W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.60.

W. P. Carey Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of WPC stock opened at $53.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.36 and a twelve month high of $85.94. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.80.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.62). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $1.071 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.89%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

Further Reading

