First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $330,000 Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 16.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 23,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% in the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 25,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.3% in the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 14.2% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 16,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Price Performance

Bank of America stock opened at $27.01 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $25.47 and a one year high of $38.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.32.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

