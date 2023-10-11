First Heartland Consultants Inc. Invests $253,000 in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth $58,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 286.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSEARCA ARKF opened at $19.72 on Wednesday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $24.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.01.

About ARK Fintech Innovation ETF

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

