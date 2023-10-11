First Heartland Consultants Inc. Lowers Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 852.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $59.14 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $55.99 and a 1 year high of $66.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.99.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

