First Heartland Consultants Inc. Lowers Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMT. Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 33,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,854,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $6,709,000. Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 46,614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,460,000 after purchasing an additional 13,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $489.19.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $435.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $433.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $452.71. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $388.10 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

