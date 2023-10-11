First Heartland Consultants Inc. Makes New $214,000 Investment in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 150,224.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 339,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $726,690,000 after purchasing an additional 339,508 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $450,560,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 82,050.6% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 257,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 257,639 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at $10,948,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $248,604,000. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total value of $1,911,511.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,747,189.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total transaction of $1,911,511.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,747,189.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total value of $2,072,679.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,522,914.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,165 shares of company stock valued at $6,024,185. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,832.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,886.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,947.61. The company has a market cap of $50.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,344.05 and a 1 year high of $2,175.01.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.25 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.85% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $2,010.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $1,981.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,143.81.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chipotle Mexican Grill

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.