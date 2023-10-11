First Heartland Consultants Inc. Makes New Investment in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned 0.08% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 174,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 75,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF stock opened at $40.28 on Wednesday. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $47.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.83 and its 200 day moving average is $42.88. The company has a market capitalization of $414.88 million, a PE ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.22.

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

