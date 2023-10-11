First Heartland Consultants Inc. Makes New Investment in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTNQ. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $292,000.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Price Performance

PTNQ opened at $62.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.63 million, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.68. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $48.19 and a 12 month high of $63.77.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

