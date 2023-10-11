First Heartland Consultants Inc. Makes New Investment in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $837,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 54,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 306,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 186,091 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 257.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 59,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 42,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 30,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.70. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.03 and a 12-month high of $11.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $656.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.48). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $143.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 81.97%.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2).

Featured Articles

