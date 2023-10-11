First Heartland Consultants Inc. Purchases New Position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CGGR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,035,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $492,000.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGGR opened at $25.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.27. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $26.55.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

