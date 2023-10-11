First Heartland Consultants Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,320 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 19,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.14. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $50.40.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
