First Heartland Consultants Inc. Reduces Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Universal Display by 127.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Universal Display from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Universal Display from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Universal Display from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Universal Display from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $161.07 on Wednesday. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $89.41 and a 1-year high of $166.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.28.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $146.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.18%.

In related news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 9,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total transaction of $1,507,100.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,354,067.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Universal Display news, Director Richard C. Elias sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.68, for a total value of $315,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,340.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 9,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total value of $1,507,100.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,220 shares in the company, valued at $5,354,067.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

