First Heartland Consultants Inc. Takes Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 329,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,316,000 after acquiring an additional 159,745 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 132,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,468,000 after buying an additional 70,693 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $10,431,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,487,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock opened at $46.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.77.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.206 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

