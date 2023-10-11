Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.69. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $1.37.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The investment management company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SVVC Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

