Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.69. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $1.37.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The investment management company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.
