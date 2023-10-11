Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Holdings Decreased by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG cut its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $11,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Fiserv by 99,857.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,961,792,000 after purchasing an additional 569,875,539 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 21.9% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,478,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,557,000 after purchasing an additional 266,154 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.7% in the second quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,130,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,670,000 after acquiring an additional 18,590 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp raised its position in Fiserv by 11.9% during the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 760,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,962,000 after buying an additional 80,900 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 703,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of FISV traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.65. 1,673,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.25. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $122.39.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

