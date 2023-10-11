Foot Locker, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the athletic footwear retailer on Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.
Foot Locker has raised its dividend by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Foot Locker has a payout ratio of 78.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Foot Locker to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.7%.
Foot Locker Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $21.05 on Wednesday. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $14.84 and a 52-week high of $47.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.12.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Foot Locker from $36.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Foot Locker from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Foot Locker from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, August 27th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Foot Locker from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Foot Locker from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.90.
Insider Buying and Selling at Foot Locker
In other news, CEO Mary N. Dillon acquired 5,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.17 per share, with a total value of $100,116.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 27,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,382.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Foot Locker by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Foot Locker by 1,548.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Foot Locker by 659.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,600 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Foot Locker by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,976 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter.
Foot Locker Company Profile
Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.
