Foot Locker, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the athletic footwear retailer on Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Foot Locker has raised its dividend by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Foot Locker has a payout ratio of 78.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Foot Locker to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.7%.

Foot Locker Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $21.05 on Wednesday. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $14.84 and a 52-week high of $47.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.76%. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Foot Locker from $36.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Foot Locker from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Foot Locker from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, August 27th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Foot Locker from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Foot Locker from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Foot Locker

In other news, CEO Mary N. Dillon acquired 5,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.17 per share, with a total value of $100,116.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 27,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,382.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Foot Locker by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Foot Locker by 1,548.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Foot Locker by 659.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,600 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Foot Locker by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,976 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

