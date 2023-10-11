Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

FTEK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Fuel Tech in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet cut Fuel Tech from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Fuel Tech Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTEK opened at $1.14 on Friday. Fuel Tech has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1.83. The stock has a market cap of $34.64 million, a P/E ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 4.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.24.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 million. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 5.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fuel Tech will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTEK. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 42,357 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fuel Tech in the first quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 150.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 16,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 70,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 11,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

