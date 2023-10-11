Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group raised Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 7.0 %

NASDAQ GLMD opened at $0.46 on Friday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $14.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $772,800.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.84.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Galmed Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLMD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,856 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 218.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 102,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 20.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

