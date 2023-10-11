GAM Holding AG Decreases Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

GAM Holding AG decreased its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,820 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG owned about 0.05% of Cloudflare worth $11,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 6,065.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 192.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 172.1% in the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $1,083,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 263,209 shares in the company, valued at $19,014,218.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total value of $884,451.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 288,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,887,402.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $1,083,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,014,218.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 597,096 shares of company stock worth $37,356,132. 14.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cloudflare Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NET traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,120,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,802,508. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.78. The firm has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.37 and a fifty-two week high of $76.07.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $308.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.63 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 21.42% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on NET. Guggenheim downgraded Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 7th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.92.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

