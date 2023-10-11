GAM Holding AG Grows Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

GAM Holding AG grew its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,560 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $12,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 32.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in MongoDB by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,823,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 100.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Price Performance

MongoDB stock traded up $9.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $367.74. 422,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,236. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $363.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.39. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.15 and a 52-week high of $439.00. The company has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $423.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.93 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 16.21% and a negative return on equity of 29.69%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 31,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,856,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 31,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,856,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.06, for a total transaction of $2,490,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,207,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,043,414.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,984 shares of company stock worth $63,635,297 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on MDB shares. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $434.00 to $456.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.96.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

