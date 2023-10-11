GAM Holding AG Has $31.35 Million Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

GAM Holding AG lifted its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,670 shares during the quarter. Marriott International makes up approximately 2.2% of GAM Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. GAM Holding AG owned approximately 0.06% of Marriott International worth $31,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 3.5% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAR. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Marriott International from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.07.

In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $198,089.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,671,701.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $1,656,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $198,089.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,671,701.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,423 shares of company stock worth $20,320,363. 12.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MAR traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $197.42. The company had a trading volume of 381,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.26 and a 52 week high of $210.98. The company has a market capitalization of $58.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.50.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 649.26%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.45%.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

