GAM Holding AG Increases Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 247.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,600 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for about 1.0% of GAM Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $14,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $50,441,274,000 after acquiring an additional 238,507,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $401,215,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,134,170 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,823,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481,759 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.1 %

CRM stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.04. The company had a trading volume of 864,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,752,036. The stock has a market cap of $201.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.11, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.35. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $238.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total transaction of $3,520,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,401,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,849,517,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total value of $3,520,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,401,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,849,517,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 680,579 shares of company stock valued at $146,958,932. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho raised their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $248.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.28.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

