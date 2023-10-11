GAM Holding AG Increases Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

GAM Holding AG raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 55,770 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 1.1% of GAM Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $16,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,381,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,071,000 after acquiring an additional 318,570 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 12,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 45,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 26,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

TSM stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,228,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,071,607. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $110.69. The company has a market cap of $474.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.52 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 43.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4724 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

