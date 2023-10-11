GAM Holding AG Purchases 22,400 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

GAM Holding AG increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,676 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for about 2.0% of GAM Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $28,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.42.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.70. 794,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,948,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.47. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.25 and a 52-week high of $93.78. The company has a market cap of $101.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 39.00%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

