GAM Holding AG Raises Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 247.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,600 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises 1.0% of GAM Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $14,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Salesforce by 374.1% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $207.04. 864,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,752,036. The stock has a market cap of $201.45 billion, a PE ratio of 130.11, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $211.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.35. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $238.22.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total transaction of $3,447,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,446,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,779,328,946.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total value of $3,447,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,446,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,779,328,946.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total value of $2,055,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,001,521.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 680,579 shares of company stock valued at $146,958,932. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Northland Securities raised their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.28.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

