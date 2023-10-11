GAM Holding AG Reduces Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

GAM Holding AG decreased its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,820 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG owned approximately 0.05% of Cloudflare worth $11,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NET. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Cloudflare by 25.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 53,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 119,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,822,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 49,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 9.7% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 579,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,873,000 after purchasing an additional 51,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NET. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JMP Securities upped their price target on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.92.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $3,024,128.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,047 shares in the company, valued at $15,532,083.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $3,024,128.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,532,083.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $471,833.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,762,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,148,074.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 597,096 shares of company stock valued at $37,356,132. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NET traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.21. 1,120,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,802,508. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.37 and a 12-month high of $76.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.43 and its 200-day moving average is $61.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.82 and a beta of 0.95.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 21.42% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $308.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.63 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

