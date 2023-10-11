GAM Holding AG Sells 55,838 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

GAM Holding AG lowered its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 30.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 127,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 55,838 shares during the period. Linde makes up approximately 3.4% of GAM Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Linde were worth $48,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in Linde by 6,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 51.9% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Linde Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:LIN traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $379.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,982. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $266.22 and a 1-year high of $393.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $380.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $372.15. The firm has a market cap of $185.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIN has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upped their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $405.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $144,747,059.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $144,747,059.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,424 shares of company stock worth $20,853,396. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

