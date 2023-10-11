GAM Holding AG Trims Stock Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

GAM Holding AG decreased its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,540 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG owned approximately 0.41% of Omnicell worth $13,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,752,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,413 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 16.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,815,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,829,000 after acquiring an additional 537,452 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,218,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,579,000 after acquiring an additional 135,360 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,194,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,087,000 after purchasing an additional 21,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Omnicell by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,004,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,932,000 after purchasing an additional 155,509 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicell Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL traded down $1.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.05. The stock had a trading volume of 114,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,796. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.38. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.58 and a fifty-two week high of $81.76. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.10, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.30. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $298.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.25 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on OMCL. Benchmark cut their price objective on Omnicell from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Omnicell from $56.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.38.

About Omnicell

(Free Report)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Further Reading

