Gavin Hill Purchases 7 Shares of Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Stock

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Free Report) insider Gavin Hill purchased 7 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,082 ($25.48) per share, with a total value of £145.74 ($178.38).
Gavin Hill also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 10th, Gavin Hill acquired 6 shares of Oxford Instruments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,410 ($29.50) per share, for a total transaction of £144.60 ($176.99).
Oxford Instruments Trading Down 1.2 %
OXIG stock opened at GBX 2,065 ($25.28) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.76. The company has a market cap of £1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,090.00, a PEG ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,207.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,492. Oxford Instruments plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,700 ($20.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,884.80 ($35.31).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Oxford Instruments
Oxford Instruments plc provides technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force microscopy products; tools for use in research and development across a range of applications, including semiconductors, renewable energy, mining, metallurgy, and forensics; etch and deposition processing equipment and solutions for use in power and RF devices, VCSELs/lasers, 2D materials, augmented reality, biomems, failure analysis, HBLEDs, infrared sensors, MEMS and sensors, and quantum; and low temperature systems comprising wet systems, dry systems, magnets, cryogenics, and accessories.
