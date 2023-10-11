Gavin Hill Purchases 7 Shares of Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Stock

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Free Report) insider Gavin Hill purchased 7 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,082 ($25.48) per share, with a total value of £145.74 ($178.38).

Gavin Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Oxford Instruments alerts:

On Thursday, August 10th, Gavin Hill acquired 6 shares of Oxford Instruments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,410 ($29.50) per share, for a total transaction of £144.60 ($176.99).

Oxford Instruments Trading Down 1.2 %

OXIG stock opened at GBX 2,065 ($25.28) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.76. The company has a market cap of £1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,090.00, a PEG ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,207.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,492. Oxford Instruments plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,700 ($20.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,884.80 ($35.31).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OXIG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.28) target price on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 3,100 ($37.94) to GBX 3,000 ($36.72) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($37.94) target price on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,720 ($33.29) price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,414 ($29.55).

Read Our Latest Report on OXIG

About Oxford Instruments

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Instruments plc provides technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force microscopy products; tools for use in research and development across a range of applications, including semiconductors, renewable energy, mining, metallurgy, and forensics; etch and deposition processing equipment and solutions for use in power and RF devices, VCSELs/lasers, 2D materials, augmented reality, biomems, failure analysis, HBLEDs, infrared sensors, MEMS and sensors, and quantum; and low temperature systems comprising wet systems, dry systems, magnets, cryogenics, and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.