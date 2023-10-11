GDS Wealth Management Acquires 52,042 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

GDS Wealth Management lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 930,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,042 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 6.7% of GDS Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. GDS Wealth Management owned approximately 0.94% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $41,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 444.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter.

FIXD traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.07. The company had a trading volume of 103,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,257. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.99. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $41.30 and a 12-month high of $46.05.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

