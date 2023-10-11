GDS Wealth Management Buys 10,293 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

GDS Wealth Management lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 48.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $6,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $440,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 11.5% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 6.2% during the second quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 32,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,273,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,725,200.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,885.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.87.

View Our Latest Report on LHX

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $1.35 on Wednesday, reaching $176.22. 198,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,228. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.25 and a twelve month high of $255.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

