GDS Wealth Management Buys 2,777 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

GDS Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the quarter. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter worth $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Fiserv by 652.9% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 280.8% during the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 140.3% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Performance

FISV traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,673,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $122.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fiserv

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.