GDS Wealth Management Has $12.30 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

GDS Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of GDS Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $361,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,875,000. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Crane Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 36,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after buying an additional 8,961 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $209.44. The company had a trading volume of 96,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,339. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $229.34. The firm has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.83.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

