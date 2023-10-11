GDS Wealth Management Has $236,000 Stock Holdings in Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX)

GDS Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Free Report) by 5,500.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 560,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550,025 shares during the quarter. GDS Wealth Management owned about 0.09% of Nutex Health worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nutex Health by 251.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,701,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,344 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Nutex Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,237,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutex Health by 3,712,100.0% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 928,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 928,025 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nutex Health during the second quarter worth $1,982,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutex Health by 558.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 561,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 476,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Nutex Health Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:NUTX traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.19. 240,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,987,322. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.46. Nutex Health Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $123.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nutex Health ( NASDAQ:NUTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $58.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.25 million. Nutex Health had a negative return on equity of 31.81% and a negative net margin of 225.91%. As a group, analysts expect that Nutex Health Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Nutex Health in a report on Tuesday, August 29th.

About Nutex Health

Nutex Health Inc operates as a network of micro-hospitals. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management, and Real Estate. The Hospital segment develops and operates a network of micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals and hospital outpatient departments which offers 24/7 care.

