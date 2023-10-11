GDS Wealth Management Has $5.95 Million Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

GDS Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,430 shares during the quarter. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Allstate were worth $5,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Allstate by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,082,000 after buying an additional 745,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Allstate by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,113,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,450,377,000 after acquiring an additional 359,986 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Allstate by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,039,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $669,221,000 after purchasing an additional 499,056 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,815,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $643,015,000 after purchasing an additional 63,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 9.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,151,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $570,808,000 after purchasing an additional 464,244 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Price Performance

ALL traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $114.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,758. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $142.15.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.83) by ($0.59). Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -34.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.14.

Get Our Latest Report on Allstate

Insider Activity at Allstate

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total value of $174,059.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.