GDS Wealth Management Has $511,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

GDS Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $70.14. The stock had a trading volume of 340,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,688. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $72.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.28. The stock has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

