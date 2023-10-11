GDS Wealth Management Has $637,000 Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

GDS Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,113 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 116.7% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 108.3% in the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 86.7% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $282.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.62.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $207.40. The company had a trading volume of 393,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,552. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $240.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.74 and a 200-day moving average of $207.61.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

