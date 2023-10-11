GDS Wealth Management Has $7.09 Million Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

GDS Wealth Management grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $7,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 65.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter worth $449,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,462,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,591,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.09.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of IR stock traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $65.23. 326,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,346,757. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.44. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.57 and a fifty-two week high of $70.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.68 and a 200 day moving average of $62.67.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.65%.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, CFO Vikram Kini sold 169,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $11,744,292.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,917 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,877.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Featured Articles

