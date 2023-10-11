GDS Wealth Management Has $770,000 Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

GDS Wealth Management cut its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in CME Group were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.19. 295,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,913. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $204.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.54 and a 1-year high of $218.43.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.72%.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other news, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.92, for a total transaction of $164,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,378.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $931,126.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,426,582. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.92, for a total value of $164,736.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,378.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,391 shares of company stock worth $11,905,049. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CME. Barclays lifted their target price on CME Group from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.64.

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Recommended Stories

