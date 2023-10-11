GDS Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

GDS Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,912 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF makes up about 1.4% of GDS Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. GDS Wealth Management owned approximately 8.55% of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF worth $8,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 302.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,000.

Get First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of DEED stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,990. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $22.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.10.

First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (DEED) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US securitized debt securities that have broad maturities. DEED was launched on Apr 29, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.