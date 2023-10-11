GDS Wealth Management Makes New $2.78 Million Investment in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR)

GDS Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 84,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,778,000. GDS Wealth Management owned 0.78% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 23,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 43,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 23,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,551 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

FAPR traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.63. The stock had a trading volume of 8,589 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.19.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (FAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

