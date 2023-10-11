GDS Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 6,874 Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

GDS Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 35,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,118,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,963,592. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.29. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $36.85. The stock has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.