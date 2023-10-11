GDS Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

GDS Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 113.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,893 shares during the quarter. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of IUSG traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.11. The company had a trading volume of 109,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,843. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $76.95 and a 1-year high of $101.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.78. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.3496 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

