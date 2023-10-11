GDS Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

GDS Wealth Management lifted its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $6,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,871,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976,234 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $526,026,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $440,020,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 109,668.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $238,100,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.77. 173,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.19. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $139.07 and a fifty-two week high of $211.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $784,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,116 shares in the company, valued at $8,338,968. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $784,872.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,338,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda P. Hudson sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.70, for a total transaction of $634,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,760.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,172 shares of company stock worth $2,672,865 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $218.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.29.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

