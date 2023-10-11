GDS Wealth Management Sells 102 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

GDS Wealth Management lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 42.9% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $444,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IVE stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,990. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.33 and a 12 month high of $167.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

